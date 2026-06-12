South Carolina Baseball notes | Friday Intel Briefing

Additional South Carolina Baseball Notes | Intel Briefing
On Thursday evening, new South Carolina Head Baseball Coach Kevin Schnall has made some additional staff decisions. Schnall is hiring Wake Forest...Read Full Story
Grayson Greiner on Kevin Schnall and a new era of South Carolina Baseball
Former South Carolina Baseball and Major League catcher Grayson Greiner has gotten an up close look at the slow decline and then bottoming out of the...Read Full Story
Carolina Countdown No.86 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football from the 1990's?
With 86 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. Carolina Countdown No. 87 | Robert Brooks Journey through South Carolina...Read Full Story
South Carolina Football needs a consistent run defense in 2026 to win
For South Carolina Football have a significant rebound season in 2026, its defense’s ability to consistently slow or stop the opponents run game is...Read Full Story
Carolina Countdown No. 87 | Robert Brooks Journey through South Carolina Football
The historical timeline of South Carolina Football for the past 40-plus years has been dotted with surprise superstars. One that fits that...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Transfer Portal wave has Palmetto State Flavor
South Carolina Baseball landed five former Coastal Carolina players out of the transfer portal on Tuesday when news broke that the Gamecocks were...Read Full Story
Finally, it's Kevin Schnall for South Carolina Baseball
Kevin Schnall will officially be named the next Head Baseball Coach at the University of South Carolina. Finally, the search is over. The question...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Hires Kevin Schnall | Reaction Podcast
The next head coach of South Carolina Baseball will be Kevin Schnall of Coastal Carolina and there is plenty to discuss about coaching staff, the...Read Full Story