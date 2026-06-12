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South Carolina Baseball notes | Friday Intel Briefing

by: Jamie Bradford36 minutes ago
Untitled design - 2026-06-10T214626.694
Kevin Schnall (Photo: USC Athletics)

2026-06-11
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