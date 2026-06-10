South Carolina Baseball Transfer Portal wave has Palmetto State Flavor
New South Carolina Baseball coach Kevin Schnall has wasted zero time adding needed Palmetto State representation to the Gamecocks Baseball roster.
The next head coach of South Carolina Baseball will be Kevin Schnall of Coastal Carolina and there is plenty to discuss about coaching staff, the...Read Full Story
The South Carolina Baseball coaching search is coming to a close as the Gamecocks are expected to hire Coastal Carolina head baseball coach Kevin...Read Full Story
With 88 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. Carolina Countdown No. 90: Build an Alumni House for South Carolina Football...Read Full Story
Like many other decades, the 1980s were up-and-down, almost in dramatic fashion for South Carolina Football. But looking back on it, the decade was a...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Coaching search intel has leaned more heavily in the direction of Coastal Carolina Head Coach Kevin Schnall in recent weeks....Read Full Story
From now until kickoff, TheBigSpur is rolling out the Carolina Countdown: 100 Thoughts on South Carolina Football. No topic is off limits. Join...Read Full Story
Nov. 7 will mark the third straight season that South Carolina Football vs. Texas A&M will feature Shane Beamer vs. Mike Elko. The Gamecocks...Read Full Story
With 90 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. The South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search will end well | Saturday Six Pack...Read Full Story