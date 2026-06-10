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South Carolina Baseball Transfer Portal wave has Palmetto State Flavor

by: JC Shurburtt59 minutes agojcshurburtt
INSTATERECRUITINGBBON3
South Carolina Baseball has added in-state talent through the transfer portal early in the Kevin Schnall era (TheBigSpur.com)

New South Carolina Baseball coach Kevin Schnall has wasted zero time adding needed Palmetto State representation to the Gamecocks Baseball roster.

2026-06-09
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