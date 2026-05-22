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Why recruiting in-state talent matters for South Carolina Baseball

by: Jamie Bradford34 minutes ago
Untitled design - 2026-05-08T192554.163
Will Craddock (Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral)

The numbers tell the story as to why recruiting in-state talent is a must for South Carolina Baseball.

2026-05-21
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