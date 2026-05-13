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Camden Heide brings a needed skill set to South Carolina Basketball

by: Matt Anderson1 hour ago
Texas' Camden Heide
Camden Heide will play for South Carolina Basketball in 2026-27 Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images)

2026-05-12
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