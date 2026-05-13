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Aleksas Bielauskas is a skilled fit for South Carolina Basketball

by: Matt Anderson6 minutes ago
Untitled design - 2026-04-22T183314.717
Wisconsin forward Aleksas Bieliauskas (32) celebrates a 3-pointer against Michigan during the first half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at United Center in Chicago on Saturday, March 14, 2026. (© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Aleksas Bieliauskas is a significant transfer portal addition for South Carolina men's basketball.

2026-05-13
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