Skip to main content
Gamecock CentralThe Big Spur
Forums
South Carolina
Join Now

Can this South Carolina Basketball Roster get Lamont Paris back to the NCAA Tournament?

by: Matt Anderson1 hour ago
Lamont Paris South Carolina
Lamont Paris (Jackson Randall/GamecockCentral)

Is South Carolina's men's basketball roster going to be good enough to get Lamont Paris' team back to the NCAA Tournament?

2026-05-30
$1 for 3 months
then billed annually
TheBigSpur
+
+
One subscription: The best South Carolina Gamecocks coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.