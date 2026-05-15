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Shane Blakeney gives South Carolina Basketball something it needs- defense

by: Matt Anderson10 minutes ago
shaneblakeney
South Carolina added Rock Hill native Shane Blakeney through the transfer portal.

2026-05-14
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