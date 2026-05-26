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South Carolina Football has an "SEC type" defensive tackle in commit John Archer

by: JC Shurburtt1 hour agojcshurburtt
John Archer
John Archer (Don Callahan/Inside Carolina)

South Carolina defensive tackle commit John Archer is the type of player you see a lot in the Southeastern Conference.

2026-05-26
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