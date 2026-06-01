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New coordinators await the South Carolina defense in 2026

by: JC Shurburtt1 hour agojcshurburtt
Buster-Faulkner-Florida-Gators
Florida OC Buster Faulkner. (Photo by UAA Communications)

South Carolina has several new offensive coordinators on its 2026 football schedule, but the schemes are all at least in the same ballpark.

2026-05-31
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