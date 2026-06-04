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Carolina Countdown: 100 Days, 100 Thoughts on South Carolina Football | Thought No. 93

by: JC Shurburtt1 hour agojcshurburtt
LaNorrisSellersClemsonBarking
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers after a touchdown in a 17-14 win at Clemson in 2024 (TheBigSpur.com)

Thought No. 93: The 2024 season was more significant than you think.

2026-06-03
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