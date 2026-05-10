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South Carolina Football Offensive Transfer Portal Class Projections

by: JC Shurburtt16 hours agojcshurburtt
south carolina gamecocks wr nitro tuggle
South Carolina WR Nitro Tuggle (Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral)

South Carolina football is counting on several members of its 2026 transfer portal class to give the Gamecocks offense a boost. The latest intel and projections on each player.

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2026-05-08
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