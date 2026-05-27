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South Carolina and a 24-team College Football Playoff

by: JC Shurburtt47 minutes agojcshurburtt
ShaneBeamerClemson2022
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer celebrates after the Gamecocks beat Clemson 31-30 in 2022. If the College Football Playoff field was at 24, he would be celebrating a playoff berth. (TheBigSpur.com)

It looks like the College Football Playoff will expand to 24. What does it mean for South Carolina?

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