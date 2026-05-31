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Carolina Countdown: 100 Days, 100 Thoughts on South Carolina Football | No. 97

by: JC Shurburtt39 minutes agojcshurburtt
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Photo: GamecockCentral.com

Thought No. 97 focuses on one of the assistant coaching legends to leave their mark on South Carolina Football.

2026-05-30
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