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Few South Carolina Football coaches have coached 77 games for the Gamecocks | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 77

JC Shurburtt@jcshurburtt
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Steve Spurrier, South Carolina. Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Nov 24, 2012; Clemson, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier (left) shakes hands with Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney (right) prior to the game at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-US PRESSWIRE

Only three South Carolina Football coaches have coached in their 77th game for the Gamecocks since 1965.

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