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Few South Carolina Football coaches have coached 77 games for the Gamecocks | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 77
Only three South Carolina Football coaches have coached in their 77th game for the Gamecocks since 1965.
TheBigSpur Football
Only three South Carolina Football coaches have coached in their 77th game for the Gamecocks since 1965.
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