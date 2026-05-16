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South Carolina Football could be adding another offensive tackle for 2026 soon

by: JC Shurburtt1 hour agojcshurburtt
South Carolina football transfer portal commitment Vincent Chen when he was at Stetson. Photo courtesy of Stetson Athletics | Steve Simoneau
South Carolina football transfer portal target Vincent Chen when he was at Stetson. Photo courtesy of Stetson Athletics | Steve Simoneau

2026-05-16
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