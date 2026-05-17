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South Carolina Football Defensive Freshman Projections for 2026

by: JC Shurburtt41 minutes agojcshurburtt
NoahClarkSpring20262
South Carolina defensive tackle Noah Clark during spring practice 2026, his freshman season (TheBigSpur.com)

Despite an older roster, there are several true freshman who are expected to make an impact on defense in 2026 for South Carolina football.

2026-05-16
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