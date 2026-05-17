South Carolina Football Defensive Freshman Projections for 2026
Despite an older roster, there are several true freshman who are expected to make an impact on defense in 2026 for South Carolina football.
The South Carolina Baseball coaching search will begin to move into the resolute phase within the next two weeks. There is activity Gamecocks...Read Full Story
Most college basketball coaches begin as former players, student managers, graduate assistants or in other roles inside college programs. So it is...Read Full Story
New South Carolina Football commit Brayden Tyson (Snellville, Ga./Brookwood) brings a unique skill set to the Gamecocks running back room. Why It...Read Full Story
Second-year edge Anthony Addison enjoyed a breakthrough spring for South Carolina Football and is in position to become an answer for the Gamecocks’...Read Full Story
Shane Blakeney came home. The guard from Rock Hill, S.C., played three seasons at Drexel. Now he joins South Carolina Men's Basketball for his final...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball head coaching candidate Kevin Schnall is a hot name in college baseball if a program has an opening or may be considering...Read Full Story
South Carolina football will welcome blue chip offensive lineman Darius Gray (Richmond, Va./St. Christopher’s) to the program when the Gamecocks...Read Full Story
There is style of play familiarity with new South Carolina Basketball big Aleksas Bielauskas, a Lithuanian who arrives via the transfer portal. It...Read Full Story