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South Carolina Football Defensive Transfer Portal Class Projections

by: JC Shurburtt40 minutes agojcshurburtt
south carolina gamecocks edges
South Carolina EDGEs Caleb Herring and Julian Walker along with new coach Deion Barnes (Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral).

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