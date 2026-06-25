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South Carolina Football depth chart projections 2026 1.0

JC Shurburtt@jcshurburtt
6h0members liked this
South Carolina - 3 images - hookly
Gerald Kilgore, Nitro Tuggle and J'Zavien Currence are all in battles for a spot atop the South Carolina Depth Chart for 2026 at their positions (TheBigSpur.com)

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2026-06-24