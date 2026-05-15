Edge Anthony Addison showing impact-type promise for Gamecock Football

Shane Blakeney gives South Carolina Basketball something it needs- defense
Shane Blakeney came home. The guard from Rock Hill, S.C., played three seasons at Drexel. Now he joins South Carolina Men's Basketball for his final...Read Full Story
Kevin Schnall and the South Carolina Baseball Job | Why or Why Not?
South Carolina Baseball head coaching candidate Kevin Schnall is a hot name in college baseball if a program has an opening or may be considering...Read Full Story
Darius Gray is a potential offensive line answer for South Carolina Football
South Carolina football will welcome blue chip offensive lineman Darius Gray (Richmond, Va./St. Christopher’s) to the program when the Gamecocks...Read Full Story
Aleksas Bielauskas is a skilled fit for South Carolina Basketball
There is style of play familiarity with new South Carolina Basketball big Aleksas Bielauskas, a Lithuanian who arrives via the transfer portal. It...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball | Barnyard Bits
South Carolina Baseball travels to Nashville this week to face Vanderbilt in a three game series to wrap up the regular season. Up next is the SEC...Read Full Story
D.J. Huggins brings production and polish to South Carolina Football
The first wide receiver commit for South Carolina Football for the 2027 cycle that is still committed, three-star receiver DJ Huggins (Kennesaw,...Read Full Story
South Carolina football eyeing blue chip heavy classes at two defensive spots | Spurnotes
South Carolina Football is shooting for a blue chip-heavy high school signing class at two defensive spots for the 2027 cycle and has put itself into...Read Full Story
Camden Heide brings a needed skill set to South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina men’s basketball transfer portal addition Camden Heide started 29 of 35 games this past season for Texas, which advanced to the Sweet...Read Full Story