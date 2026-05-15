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Edge Anthony Addison showing impact-type promise for Gamecock Football

by: JC Shurburtt37 minutes agojcshurburtt
AnthonyAddisonSpring20262
South Carolina edge Anthony Addison during spring practice in 2026 (TheBigSpur.com)

2026-05-14
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