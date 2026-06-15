Poking holes in the ESPN Future Power Ranking of South Carolina Football
Is the future power ranking of South Carolina Football from ESPN accurate?
South Carolina Football will play Oklahoma on Halloween in Norman, Okla. The game will mark the third straight contest between the Gamecocks and...Read Full Story
One of the heroes of South Carolina Baseball, 2010 National Championship Series ace Blake Cooper, joined Inside The Gamecocks to discuss the hiring...Read Full Story
South Carolina Football vs. Notre Dame has had some personal meaning for me through the years, starting on Oct. 8, 1983 when I was 6-years old and...Read Full Story
There was perhaps a glimpse into the future during the introductory press conference for new South Carolina Baseball Coach Kevin Schnall on Friday...Read Full Story
With 84 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. Carolina Countdown No.86 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football from...Read Full Story
Though not identical, there are two seasons of South Carolina Football this century that are eerily similar in multiple ways. The great thing about...Read Full Story
We received some clarification on some roles this morning on Kevin Schnall's staff with South Carolina Baseball. As reported first by...Read Full Story
South Carolina Football Recruiting is in full swing this month and it has been interesting to say the least and probably not in a good way for the...Read Full Story