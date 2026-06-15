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Poking holes in the ESPN Future Power Ranking of South Carolina Football

by: Matt Anderson20 minutes ago
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers during the Clemson game on Nov 29 2025-Katie Dugan GamecockCentral
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers during the Clemson game on Nov. 29, 2025 (Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral.com)

Is the future power ranking of South Carolina Football from ESPN accurate?

2026-06-14
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