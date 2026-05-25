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Lots of new at quarterback on the South Carolina 2026 Football Schedule

by: JC Shurburtt1 hour agojcshurburtt
kamario14
Mississippi State QB Kamario Taylor (Photo by Jared Thomas, Maroon and White Daily)

South Carolina has 10 power conference opponents on its 2026 football schedule and seven of them will have first-year full-time starters at quarterback.

2026-05-24
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