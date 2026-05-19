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South Carolina Football will be selective this recruiting cycle | Spurnotes

by: JC Shurburtt1 hour agojcshurburtt
Spurnotes by JC Shurburtt
Since 2007, Spurnotes has been a signature feature from JC Shurburtt on TheBigSpur.com

South Carolina football is taking a selective approach to recruiting the high school ranks for the 2027 cycle.

2026-05-18
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