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Judge Collier and Gerald Kilgore will be important for South Carolina Football in 2026 | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 81

by: JC Shurburtt1 hour agojcshurburtt
Gerald Kilgore and Judge Collier South Carolina
South Carolina defensive backs Gerald Kilgore (left) and Judge Collier. (TheBigSpur.com)

Carolina Countdown Thought No. 81: Judge Collier and Gerald Kilgore.

2026-06-15
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