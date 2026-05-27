New offense could help South Carolina Football avoid the high number of sacks allowed
South Carolina's new offensive plan of attack could provide an important path to cutting down on an insane number of sacks the Gamecocks gave up last season.
South Carolina Football would likely benefit from the College Football Playoff field expanding to 24, even if it’s not necessarily the best thing for...Read Full Story
South Carolina football landed what some casually refer to as an “SEC talent” when four-star John Archer (Fayetteville, N.C./Seventy-First) committed...Read Full Story
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers enters the 2026 football season with the most starts out of any of the 16 projected starters in the...Read Full Story
The South Carolina Football team reported back to campus and held its first team meeting of the summer on Monday. Why It Matters This is an...Read Full Story
The South Carolina 2026 Football Schedule features a lot of new. That includes the projected starting quarterbacks the Gamecocks will face this...Read Full Story
Three-star tight end Judah Lancaster (Brentwood, Tenn,/Brentwood Academy) committed to South Carolina football on May 1 and gives the Gamecocks a...Read Full Story
Former Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe had some great points to make about the South Carolina Baseball coaching search....Read Full Story
We have been exploring how South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has improved the pass game numbers and quarterback production at nearly...Read Full Story