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New offense could help South Carolina Football avoid the high number of sacks allowed

by: Matt Anderson21 minutes ago
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers during the Clemson game on Nov 29 2025-Katie Dugan GamecockCentral
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers during the Clemson game on Nov. 29, 2025 (Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral.com)

South Carolina's new offensive plan of attack could provide an important path to cutting down on an insane number of sacks the Gamecocks gave up last season.

2026-05-27
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