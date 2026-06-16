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The impact of South Carolina Football players landing Nike NIL deals.

by: JC Shurburtt28 minutes agojcshurburtt
NikeNILSouthCarolina
South Carolina players LaNorris Sellers, Nyck Harbor and Dylan Stewart have signed NIL deals with Nike (TheBigSpur.com)

South Carolina stars LaNorris Sellers, Nyck Harbor and Dylan Stewart have landed NIL deals with Nike. What is it and what does it mean?

2026-06-15
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