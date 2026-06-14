South Carolina Football, Notre Dame and My Life | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 83

South Carolina Football vs. Notre Dame has had some personal meaning for me through the years, starting on Oct. 8, 1983 when I was 6-years old and attended my first game at Williams-Brice Stadium with my parents.

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It not simply my first game at Williams-Brice. It was the beginning of a 43-year intertwining of my life, the Gamecocks and the Fighting Irish and is Thought No. 83 in the Carolina Countdown.

Hello, Willy-B!

The 1983 season was the first under head coach Joe Morrison, who arrived from New Mexico in the offseason. The week before the home game with the Irish, the Gamecocks had had their first real statement moment of that era, toppling Southern California, 38-14, in a battle of USCs. The Trojans had three fourth quarter turnovers that led to the final margin of victory.

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So there was excitement for the Fighting Irish the following week. And yes, Carolina scheduled the Trojans and Notre Dame back-to-back and then for good measure capped a tough three-game stretch with a road game at LSU after the Notre Dame game. Life as an Independent meant you had mass flexibility, but also had to schedule games when you could get them.

It was a record crowd at the time of 74,200. So looking back, I was glad to be a part of that, even though I did not understand the sport of football at the time. I wish I could tell you from memory about the plays in the game, seeing 2001 for the first time, the size of the crowd and all of that, but I cannot. I do remember we sat in West Lower toward the North End Zone and I brought a plastic stadium cup home with me.

The game did not go well. Steve Beuerlein, who was then a freshman for the Irish, made his second start and engineered five scoring drives. Tailback Allen Pinkett was a problem. He rushed for 110 yards on 23 carries and had two receptions for 61 yards. Notre Dame jumped out to a 16-0 halftime lead, extended it to 23-0 and ended up winning 30-6.

I think we left early, but I cannot confirm that.

This was not my first actual South Carolina Football game. My parents took me to the 1979 Hall of Fame Bowl in Birmingham, Ala., on Dec. 29, 1979, shortly after I turned 3. I do have one memory of that game. It was rainy and cold at Legion Field that day and I sat underneath my mom’s raincoat and peered out at the field. I remember it being gray. That’s it. The Gamecocks and George Rogers lost to Missouri that day, 24-14. But it was my first game in my favorite stadium on Planet Earth.

And it is my personal South Carolina and Notre Dame origin story.

Lou Holtz and My Dad

My dad, who I am named after, raised me to be a Gamecock like many others. While I did not know the sport of football at a young age, I did know what the South Carolina Gamecocks were and had a George Rogers-era style white helmet lamp by my bed for most of my childhood.

Of course, Carolina was up-and-down in the 1980s and 1990s. My dad passed away on Dec. 7, 1995, but a few years prior after we had watched a 45-0 loss to Clemson at Williams-Brice in 1989 together, dad said something that ended up being prophetic.

“Son, the only coach that can turn Carolina around… is Lou Holtz”

By 1989, I knew everything there was to know about football and I knew quite well who Lou Holtz was. The Irish had won the 1988 National Championship behind Woodruff native Tony Rice at quarterback, who like my dad and I was a proud native of Spartanburg County. Dad used to speak with a great reverence about Notre Dame to me and he loved Holtz. Outside of the Gamecocks, that was probably the team he liked the most in the 1980s.

Time passed and I sort of forgot about his Holtz comment. I never thought it would happen. Even after the late legendary coach resigned from Notre Dame in 1996, I had to tell myself that it would never happen.

Then, four days prior to the third anniversary of my dad passing away, it did.

And then, Holtz did exactly what my dad said he would do and turned South Carolina around. Since 2000, which was his second season in Columbia, the standards for South Carolina Football have risen and the results have been much better than the previous years, even in the rugged Southeastern Conference. Many are responsible for this, but Holtz actually turned the ship in the right direction when he took the job.

Marrying into a Notre Dame Family (twice)

My wife Natt immigrated from Thailand when she was four-years old and settled in Chicagoland with her family. Her dad, who unfortunately left us in April, loved American Football. A physicist by trade, he love the angles and breaks of the game and honestly I learned a thing or two about route running one Thanksgiving from him! One of the things he and his daughter loved to do on fall Saturdays was watch college football and specifically the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In Chicago, there are legions of Irish fans, though just like the rest of America, the people that do not like Notre Dame definitely do NOT like Notre Dame.

Since I have known her, she’s given away her Notre Dame sweatshirts after a Fiesta Bowl loss, cried during the national title game for the 2024 season and wanted to fire Marcus Freeman multiple times. Before that, she developed an irrational hate for Northwestern because Gary Barnett led the Wildcats to an upset with against Notre Dame in the 1990s, even though the starting linebacker on that team, current Michigan State head coach and former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, is the same age she is, grew up down the road from here in Orland Park, Ill., and played at a rival high school. Speaking of Sparty, she hates them too because of a road trip to East Lansing she took to watch the Irish play.

Do not even get me started on the day Northern Illinois beat them in that same 2024 season. To her, that was like USC Upstate having a football team and winning at Williams-Brice Stadium.

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But this is old hat to me. My first wife’s family had roots in Pittsburgh… you guessed it, they were all big Notre Dame fans before they moved to South Carolina and both of their kids became USC graduates, so they became Gamecocks in a way. The first time I met my future in-laws, though, was before the 2000 Georgia game and the topic of the Fighting Irish did come up.

The Awkward Bowl

We had tickets and a trip to the 2022 Gator Bowl booked, but unfortunately on signing day that year I developed a bad case of vertigo that put my out of commission until the second week of January. That was awful. We had to cancel those plans.

But, I did manage to head with Natt to our local establishment to watch our two teams play. Listen, she pulls for the Gamecocks hard these days, but that was a bridge too far. The crowd to watch the game at the Tavern in Homer Glen, Ill., was split evenly between Notre Dame haters and Notre Dame fans and then there is me. Carolina of course got up 24-10. My friend Jerry immigrated to America from Ireland. He speaks with a Irish accent. His daughters are Notre Dame grads and he has season tickets. I walked by him when the Gamecocks had all the momentum and patted him on the back as he stared at his beer and told him it would be OK in a nice way. I am not a smack talker when it comes to these things and I am amongst friends that are pulling for the opponent (I went through something similar in 2024 with Illinois) and was generally being nice.

He looked up with a grin on his face and said in his accent “This game… is not over” and took a swig of his Heineken and laughed. I thought about the movie Leprechaun, I really did.

Sure enough, here come the Irish. Notre Dame is up 38-31 in the fourth quarter and I had just about had enough as they are driving in for the clinching touchdown. I tossed my credit card on the bar and said “time to go” and walked out. You know sometimes you just cannot watch it? I was at that point. I am waiting on Natt leaning against the truck trying to hold off the vertigo when suddenly I hear the crowd cheer. I am thinking welp, it’s 45-31 and Notre Dame scored and that is that. But oh no…. Natt comes out and says “100 yard pick six South Carolina”… O’Donnell Fortune!

I should leave more often, right?

I go back in with a little bit of humble pie (some say I stormed out, but I doubt that because I was wobbling and it had nothing to do with anything I had consumed), sat back down and then watched Notre Dame score and win the game anyway.

To my wife’s credit, she never rubbed it in, but if you really asked her she was probably happy. I wish I could say the same in the moment, but eventually that game probably helped Carolina and Shane Beamer more than it hurt it. A win certainly would have helped the Gamecocks more, but the television ratings, the massive crowd and the exciting back-and-forth of the game put the South Carolina program on display on a stage that it had not been on often since the Steve Spurrier era.

Foreshadowing?

One has to have hope if you have an interest in South Carolina Football at all. It’s in our DNA. It’s part of the motto of the state. So I truly believe in my lifetime we will see the Gamecocks get to the promised land of the sport. Maybe I am naive to think that, but I do.

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If the past is any indication, the road to glory will go through the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. That’s just how things go for me.

I am sure my wife at least somewhat conflicted about who she wants to win by then… but I will settle for simply not ending up like Pat Fitzgerald should Carolina come out on top.