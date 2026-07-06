South Carolina Football Podcast: Jayden Broadie and recruiting in North Carolina

The commitment of edge Jayden Broadie, plus a big picture look at recruiting in the state of North Carolina is the topic of today’s “Coffee Break” with JC Shurburtt, a South Carolina Football podcast from Inside The Gamecocks and TheBigSpur.

BLOCKBUSTER MEMBERSHIP DEAL! Get TheBigSpur + GamecockCentral + On3 for $5 per month for a year and pay just $1 today!

Though the Inside The Gamecocks daily live offerings are on summer hiatus until Monday, July 20, Coffee will feature several bonus episodes called “Coffee Break” in addition to special episodes from TheBigSpur on the various channels.

During this episode, Shurburtt dives into the evaluation and commitment of Broadie, who earned the opportunity to be a Gamecock with a stellar camp showing while working out personally with South Carolina edge coach Deion Barnes.

Broadie is from Rolesville, N.C., and is yet another defensive line commit from the Tar Heel State, which along with South Carolina is part of “DLine Heaven”- known in recruiting circles as an area with a very low defensive line bust rate.

The Gamecocks improved recruiting efforts in the state of North Carolina the last three cycles also becomes a big topic. It’s always been an important state for South Carolina to recruit. Right now, the opportunity is as good as ever. The commitment of Broadie gave Carolina four top 15 prospects in the state of North Carolina (three in the top 10) for this cycle. Five-star corner Joshua Dobson is the No. 1 prospect in the state, safety Davion Jones is the No. 6 prospect in the state and defensive tackle John Archer is No. 7.

It was not too long ago that South Carolina could not sniff a blue chipper that resided on the other side of the border, much less land at least three for the second straight recruiting cycle.

Check out the episode: YouTube | Apple | Spotify

About ITG

Inside The Gamecocks is the live show, podcast and video brand from TheBigSpur and the Chief Sports Network and part of On3 that includes Inside The Gamecocks The Show, Inside The Gamecocks The Morning Show and Coffee, a South Carolina Football podcast with JC Shurburtt. The live shows stream Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with the podcast versions released no later than 4 p.m. and Coffee is release most of those same days in the morning.

Insider Intel on the Broadie Commitment

ITG will launch Season 5 on Monday, July 20, in conjunction with the start of SEC Media Days. ITG also features The Preview Show on Fridays before every Gamecock Football game and The Tailgate Show on Saturday mornings before every Gamecock Football game, plus Rooster Rant on Sunday nights.

In addition to ITG, check out the GamecockCentral Podcast Network featuring live streams and pods from all of your favorite GamecockCentral insiders, including GCLive, the GamecockCentral Takeover Hour and more.

Get the GamecockCentral Podcast Network from the links below

YouTube | Apple | Spotify

Finally, under the ITG umbrella, check out The Late Night Gamecock Show at 7 p.m. Sunday nights (including tonight) with Matt Anderson of TheBigSpur and Rob Williams of Four Quarter Friday. Please note that the podcast version is released sometimes 24 hours after the live version depending on audio rendering.

Get The Late Night Gamecock Show from the links below

YouTube | Apple | Spotify

You can also stream all of our live shows on the Chief Sports App (GamecockCentral Podcast Network coming soon!), which you can download for iPhone/iPad and Android.