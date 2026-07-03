South Carolina Football Podcast: Specials on Josh Dobson and Davion Jones

Inside The Gamecocks is on its annual summer break, but TheBigSpur and ITG are pleased to bring you the following South Carolina Football Podcast episodes on the recent blockbuster verbal commitments of Class of 2027 defensive backs Josh Dobson and Davion Jones.

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The Dobson Breakdown

In this special, JC Shurburtt and Matt Anderson discuss the impact of Dobson picking the Gamecocks over Texas A&M, Michigan, LSU, Tennessee and the rest of the country. One of the top cornerback prospects in America for this cycle and the No. 12 overall prospect nationally regardless of position, Dobson is the highest-ranked high school defensive prospect to commit to South Carolina since No. 11 overall prospect Jordan Burch in the 2020 cycle and the highest-ranked defensive back ever. That is saying something considering the rich history since 2000 of Carolina producing high-level NFL defensive backs.

Anderson scouted Dobson in person at a 7-on-7 and gave his breakdown. Needless to say what he saw was pretty special. The South Carolina coaching staff agrees and made Dobson one of the biggest recruiting priorities since Shane Beamer arrived in Columbia in December of 2020.

The pair goes into what this means from a big picture standpoint as well.

Get the Dobson episode by following the links below.

South Carolina Football Podcast Josh Dobson Episode on Apple | Spotify | YouTube

The Jones Breakdown

The very next day, Dobson’s current teammate at Hough High in Cornelius, N.C., committed to the Gamecocks over LSU, Georgia and a host of others. Just like Dobson, Jones is a special talent. Shurburtt dives into his ability on film, discusses how he may compare to some other well known defensive backs in recent Gamecock history and also points out some of the things that make Jones one of the most versatile defensive back prospects in the country this cycle. The South Carolina staff does not have him pigeon holed into just playing safety as he realistically fits into all three positions that coordinator Clayton White and co-coordinator Torrian Gray have in the scheme. He could be a cornerback or nickel just as easily as he could be a safety.

Insider Intel on the commitment of Jones

The ability to play the run is always important, too. Jones can do that and that topic is discussed along with a look ahead to the next two scheduled verbal commits as the Gamecocks are halfway home to a “Four Commits in Four Days on the Fourth of July” recruiting heater.

Get the Jones episode by following the links below.

South Carolina Football Podcast Davion Jones Episode on Apple | Spotify | YouTube

About Inside The Gamecocks

Inside The Gamecocks is the Gamecock-exclusive broadcast brand of TheBigSpur and the Chief Sports Network. ITG The Morning Show and The Show featured four straight hours of live South Carolina-centric programming streaming Monday through Friday during Season 4. Season 5 will start on July 20 in conjunction with SEC Media Days. ITG also is the home of Coffee with JC Shurburtt, a morning quick-hitting South Carolina Football podcast (not a live stream) that airs Monday through Friday.

During football season and set to return for Season 5 will be Inside The Gamecocks The Preview Show on Fridays before every Carolina game and The Tailgate Show, a fun final look with a musical twist that airs live Saturdays before every Gamecock game.

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