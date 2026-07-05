South Carolina Football Podcast: The impact of the Nate Carson commit

Another blue chip commit, another South Carolina Football podcast episode from TheBigSpur and Inside The Gamecocks.

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Four-star offensive lineman Nate Carson (Irmo, S.C.) committed to Carolina over three programs- Georgia, Tennessee and Clemson – that most Gamecock fans love beating in anything, particularly when it comes to blue chip talent at a position of need everywhere in the country that is just miles from the USC campus.

In this episode, JC Shurburtt goes behind the scenes on Carson’s recruitment and where the Gamecocks stood starting in May and how the process unfolded from there. You can also read the discussed details and a whole lot of additional information if you are a member of TheBigSpur/GamecockCentral/On3 here and here from Shurburtt and GamecockCentral’s Chris Clark.

Carson is the highest-ranked offensive line prospect in South Carolina’s now five-man high school 2027 class, but is the one with the biggest upside? What position does he play at the next level?

There is no doubt that he fits with this offensive line class as they all have one big thing in common- physicality.

Finally, what does this do as far as big-picture in-state recruiting? The Gamecocks won another battle despite facing serious headwinds on the recruiting trail. Shurburtt dives into the trends and recent history there.

You can listen (or watch on YouTube) this episode by following the links below.

Inside The Gamecocks Podcast Channel: Apple | Spotify

YouTube

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About ITG

Inside The Gamecocks is the live show, podcast and video brand from TheBigSpur and the Chief Sports Network and part of On3 that includes Inside The Gamecocks The Show, Inside The Gamecocks The Morning Show and Coffee, a South Carolina Football podcast with JC Shurburtt. The live shows stream Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with the podcast versions released no later than 4 p.m. and Coffee is release most of those same days in the morning.

ITG will launch Season 5 on Monday, July 20, in conjunction with the start of SEC Media Days. ITG also features The Preview Show on Fridays before every Gamecock Football game and The Tailgate Show on Saturday mornings before every Gamecock Football game, plus Rooster Rant on Sunday nights.

In addition to ITG, check out the GamecockCentral Podcast Network featuring live streams and pods from all of your favorite GamecockCentral insiders, including GCLive, the GamecockCentral Takeover Hour and more.

Get the GamecockCentral Podcast Network from the links below

YouTube | Apple | Spotify

Finally, under the ITG umbrella, check out The Late Night Gamecock Show at 7 p.m. Sunday nights (including tonight) with Matt Anderson of TheBigSpur and Rob Williams of Four Quarter Friday. Please note that the podcast version is released sometimes 24 hours after the live version depending on audio rendering.

Get The Late Night Gamecock Show from the links below

YouTube | Apple | Spotify

You can also stream all of our live shows on the Chief Sports App (GamecockCentral Podcast Network coming soon!), which you can download for iPhone/iPad and Android.