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The South Carolina Football Recruiting Patience Plan | Spurnotes

by: JC Shurburtt20 minutes agojcshurburtt
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JC Shurburtt's Spurnotes have been a staple of TheBigSpur.com since its founding in 2007.

Things may get darker before the light shines again when it comes to South Carolina's Football Recruiting Efforts for the 2027 cycle.

2026-06-11
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