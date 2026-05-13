South Carolina football eyeing blue chip heavy classes at two defensive spots | Spurnotes

South Carolina Football adds a plus athlete in Javien Robinson
South Carolina Football added speed and athleticism to its roster when Rivals Industry four-star wide receiver Javien Robinson (McKeesport, Pa.)...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Coaching Candidate Criteria | Intel Briefing
South Carolina Baseball will hire a new head coach soon and the search process is underway. Multiple names have been associated with the Gamecocks...Read Full Story
Will Coggin is a candidate for the South Carolina Baseball job
The South Carolina baseball coaching search is ramping up behind the scenes and Georgia associate head coach Will Coggin has been confirmed as an...Read Full Story
South Carolina Football Defensive Transfer Portal Class Projections
During the transfer portal era of South Carolina Football, which has coincided with the tenures of both head coach Shane Beamer and defensive...Read Full Story
South Carolina Football Offensive Transfer Portal Class Projections
The 2026 South Carolina Football transfer portal class is going to have a direct impact on the Gamecocks’ ability to have a massively improved...Read Full Story
South Carolina football offensive tempo will help up front | Saturday Six Pack
The tempo-based scheme of new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles should help South Carolina Football on the offensive line in 2026, according to a...Read Full Story
GamecockCentral+TheBigSpur special: 3 months for $1
It’s the dawn of a new era for South Carolina fans with market-leading fan site GamecockCentral joining forces with TheBigSpur.com to provide the...Read Full Story
The impact on South Carolina football Nyck Harbor can make under Kendal Briles
The potential of wide receiver Nyck Harbor in offensive coordinator Kendal Briles’ offense is one of the more interesting South Carolina Football...Read Full Story