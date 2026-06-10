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South Carolina Football needs a consistent run defense in 2026 to win

by: Matt Anderson1 hour ago
FredJohnsonOleMiss
South Carolina linebacker Fred Johnson during a 30-14 loss at Ole Miss in 2025 (TheBigSpur.com)

If the South Carolina defense can stop the run in 2026, the numbers tell us the Gamecocks should be in position to win a lot of games.

2026-06-10
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