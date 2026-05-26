South Carolina Football summer program begins

Judah Lancaster gives South Carolina Football a complete tight end prospect
Three-star tight end Judah Lancaster (Brentwood, Tenn,/Brentwood Academy) committed to South Carolina football on May 1 and gives the Gamecocks a...Read Full Story
Former MLB pitcher Wil Crowe on the South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search
Former Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe had some great points to make about the South Carolina Baseball coaching search....Read Full Story
Kendal Briles run game and South Carolina Football
We have been exploring how South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has improved the pass game numbers and quarterback production at nearly...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search and the financial might of an SEC school
The South Carolina Baseball coaching search could very well take some twists and turns in the coming weeks as all of the known candidates are still...Read Full Story
Third down success is critical for South Carolina Football in 2026
New Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles knows third down success is critical to turning around South Carolina Football in 2026. His track record...Read Full Story
Why recruiting in-state talent matters for South Carolina Baseball
It is May and South Carolina Baseball is once again hunting for a new leader of their historic program. For the second time in three years and the...Read Full Story
Kendal Briles brings a passer fixer track record to South Carolina Football
Kendal Briles’ track record of getting immediate production out of quarterbacks he inherits is good news for South Carolina Football and LaNorris...Read Full Story
Major Intel on the South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search
The South Carolina Baseball coaching search intel is beginning to trend more towards Coastal Carolina Head Coach Kevin Schnall eventually leading the...Read Full Story