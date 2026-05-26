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South Carolina Football summer program begins

by: JC Shurburtt26 minutes agojcshurburtt
LukeDayPractice
South Carolina head strength coach Luke Day at a Gamecocks practice (TheBigSpur.com)

2026-05-25
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