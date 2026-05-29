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Passing game target distribution and South Carolina Football

by: Matt Anderson43 minutes ago
south carolina gamecocks wr donovan murph
Freshman wide receiver Donovan Murph hauls in his first career catch against Virginia Tech (C.J. Driggers/GamecockCentral).

Which players need the football? That is important if you dive into the numbers and something the South Carolina offense will need to fix in 2026 under new coordinator Kendal Briles.

2026-05-28
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