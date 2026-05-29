Passing game target distribution and South Carolina Football
Which players need the football? That is important if you dive into the numbers and something the South Carolina offense will need to fix in 2026 under new coordinator Kendal Briles.
A national college football media outlet listed 25 “lesser known players poised for a breakout season” from the Southeastern Conference about a week...Read Full Story
Depending on the outcomes in the various NCAA Baseball Tournament regionals this weekend, the South Carolina Baseball coaching search could be on the...Read Full Story
With 100 days until kickoff, it's time to talk South Carolina Football. Gamecock Baseball Coaching Search: The NIL Factor In this feature, Jamie...Read Full Story
The top priority for everyone involved with the South Carolina Football in 2026 has to be limiting the number of sacks allowed on offense. The new...Read Full Story
It’s been well-documented that the ongoing South Carolina Baseball coaching search is not going to be one where the Gamecocks are looking to pinch...Read Full Story
South Carolina Football would likely benefit from the College Football Playoff field expanding to 24, even if it’s not necessarily the best thing for...Read Full Story
South Carolina football landed what some casually refer to as an “SEC talent” when four-star John Archer (Fayetteville, N.C./Seventy-First) committed...Read Full Story
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers enters the 2026 football season with the most starts out of any of the 16 projected starters in the...Read Full Story