South Carolina Football Thoughts: Carolina Countdown No. 69-60

The South Carolina Football Thoughts continue to roll in daily as we are under 60 days from the Gamecocks 2026 opener at 12:45 p.m. Sept. 5 at Williams-Brice Stadium against Kent.

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The last 10 topics from our Carolina Countdown have featured a focus on the current with a couple of looks back at one of the most accomplished teams in program history and two of the most accomplished players.

For the most part, though, this batch of 10 dives into what South Carolina hopes to be a massive rebound 2026 season after the disappointment of going 4-8 overall and 1-7 in the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

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These pieces include looks at opponents on the forthcoming schedule and some personnel tidbits, along with some predictions.

You can access the full articles by clicking on the number above the brief synopsis.

No. 69

South Carolina has one conference championship in football in its history. We look back on the 1969 Atlantic Coast Conference championship team, the interesting schedule that unfolded and touch on what would happen to the Gamecocks shortly thereafter in a banner season for both football and basketball at Carolina.

No. 68

The Gamecocks first SEC road game of the season is against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. After South Carolina avoided playing the Tide on the road in all but one season (2009) during the Nick Saban Dynasty, the Gamecocks return to T-Town for the second time in three seasons and will face the Crimson Tide for the third straight year. After two heartbreaking losses (27-25 on the road in 2024 and 29-22 at home last season), will this one again be down-to-the-wire?

No. 67

Melvin Ingram (6) and Jadeveon Clowney (7) were two of the most gifted football player plus freak athlete combinations to ever play at South Carolina and they were on the same defensive line in 2011. A look back at the journey for each in recruiting.

No. 66

South Carolina athletics is now aligned with Nike. What it means for the Gamecocks to be in partnership and outfitted by the iconic sports brand.

No. 65

True freshman defensive tackle Noah Clark has a rare jersey number for a defensive lineman (65) and he’s show rare ability for a player so young since arriving on campus in January. What is the outlook for the Durham (N.C.) Jordan High product this season?

No. 64

One thing that current Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has absolutely done as the head coach at South Carolina is get back to the business of the Gamecocks owning Kentucky in football. Carolina will look to notch its fifth straight win against Big Blue when new Wildcats head coach Will Stein leads his team into Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 3.

No. 63

On July 4, the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, a look at how Gamecock Football is distinctly American and the foundational elements of family and resilience are woven into the fabric of both our country and the program.

No. 62

In 2010, Carolina’s offense achieved a rare feat as it had a 3,000-yard passer (Stephen Garcia), 1,000-yard receiver (Alshon Jeffery) and 1,000-yard rusher (Marcus Lattimore). Will the 2026 Gamecocks achieve this?

No. 61

Intel and analysis on every scholarship player and two walk-ons that are listed at 6-foot-1 on the Carolina Football Roster.

No. 60

The Gamecocks return to The Swamp for the first time since 2022 this season. Florida and South Carolina should always play.

Carolina Countdown 100-70

Below are links to previous Carolina Countdown review articles.

South Carolina Football Thoughts 79-70 | 89-80 | 100-90

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