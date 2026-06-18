South Carolina Football Thoughts 80-89 | Carolina Countdown

Our South Carolina Football Countdown, Carolina Countdown: 100 Thoughts in 100 Days, is now up to 20 on TheBigSpur and there have been plenty of interesting topics to explore as we start the long march to kickoff on Sept. 5 when the 2026 Gamecocks kick off the season against Kent State at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

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The faces of decades, different looks back in Carolina history, current team topics and even a little bit of a weird Notre Dame-Carolina connection from yours truly have highlighted the series penned by myself and Jamie Bradford.

Just in case you missed them, here is a recap of the most recent 10. You can access the articles by clicking on the number.

No. 89

The 1980s were a foundational decade for South Carolina Football. George Rogers started with a Heisman Trophy and then along came the era of the Man In Black Joe Morrison. So much of the Gamecock Football program we enjoy today has its roots in this decade.

No. 88

Keeping with that decade, Jamie Bradford begins his “faces” series and asks who the face of the program was in the 1980s? Rogers? Morrison? Sterling Sharpe? Todd Ellis? There were plenty to pick from.

No. 87

The discussion of that era continued with a dive into the legacy of Robert Brooks. The Greenwood native followed Sharpe both in college and the NFL and created the Lambeau Leap and it all started with a position change at Carolina when he was a true freshman.

No. 86

JB transitions into a great decade to be alive and come of age, but not so much for South Carolina Football, which started play in the Southeastern Conference in 1992. Who is the face of this decade? It was a pretty easy decision, really.

No. 85

Did we ever stop to think just how similar aspects of the 2006 and 2022 South Carolina Football seasons ended up being? The Clemson games were almost mirror images. High-scoring bowl games were in both. Up and down play as well.

No. 84

Moving on to the next decade, JB has a decade that is a little tough to pick, the 2000s. Steve Spurrier? Lou Holtz? Sidney Rice? Other? This decade did feature 27 more wins (68 vs. 41) than the 1990s did, though, and brought the program up a notch with two Hall of Fame coaches and a slew of memorable players.

No. 83

I guess this was a good read for a Sunday: Notre Dame, South Carolina and my life.

No. 82

Moving on to the best decade in South Carolina Football history (78-51 overall record), the 2010s are a somewhat difficult pick. The answer does lie in the start of the decade, though, because by the end of the decade things were not as good by a safe margin.

No. 81

Taking a break from history and life memories and bringing it to the present- do we know how important Gerald Kilgore and Judge Collier will be to the Gamecocks secondary this season? If No. 8 and No. 1 have good seasons, then the defense could be special.

Intel: Tracking which Class of 2027 South Carolina Football Recruits Could Flip to the Gamecocks

No. 80

We all hope for a reversal of the 2010s in the current decade (the 2020s). The 2010s started with a bang and ended with a thud. The hope is the 2020s started with a thud but will end with a bang. Anyway, JB asks who the face of the program this decade is so far with the caveat that it can definitely change

If you missed No. 90-100, no worries, they are all in one spot for you in this article.

Stay tuned for more of the Carolina Countdown here on TheBigSpur as we get you ready for Carolina Football.