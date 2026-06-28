South Carolina Football Thoughts 79-70 | Carolina Countdown

The last 10 thoughts from our South Carolina Football Countdown, Carolina Countdown: 100 Thoughts in 100 Days, has featured more current topics about the 2026 team and the recent history of Gamecock football, some more big picture discussion and even a peak at the Southeastern Conference opener against Mississippi State.

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Here’s a recap of South Carolina Football Thoughts No. 70-79 from Jamie Bradford and myself on TheBigSpur. Click on the number to access the individual articles via link.

It’s a good year for South Carolina to not be playing Missouri for the Mayor’s Cup. The Shane Beamer and Clayton White eras (since 2021) have featured major constant struggles stopping the Tigers run game. This is a frustrating series for yours truly that dates back to 1979 and my first-ever Gamecock football game.

The face of the program series from JB askes who the face of South Carolina Football has been since the year 1980, which featured George Rogers’ Heisman Trophy winning season.

There have only been three Gamecock head coaches to coach their 77th game at South Carolina during the modern era of playing football at USC. We look back at the 77th games. Shane Beamer could coach in his in 2026 if Carolina has a big turnaround and special season.

On Father’s Day, Jamie Bradford talks about Gamecock Football and his dad. Family is what this all is all about, folks.

In 1994, the South Carolina Gamecocks finished 7-5 and probably should have been better under first-year head coach Brad Scott. But the way the season ended made it one of the sweetest 7-5 seasons in the history of the program, maybe the sweetest as Carolina rocked Clemson and won its first-ever bowl.

Rogers was voted on by fans as the Face of South Carolina Football since 1980.

The Gamecocks have defeated Tennessee, which is back on the schedule Oct. 24 this season, 10 total times as an SEC member, winning 7 at home and 3 in Knoxville. I rank the seven in order and the three in order. There were some ups and downs even in the wins and zero non-ugly victories in South Carolina House of Horrors Neyland Stadium.

Speaking of scary things, the Gamecocks are not going to have to wait until the Vols or Halloween at Oklahoma this season. Mississippi State, the third opponent of the year and the SEC opener, comes to Williams-Brice and appears dangerous, writes Jamie Bradford (and I agree).

The 2020s have been up and down for South Carolina and the last 71 games specifically have been a roller coaster. That said, even in 2020 which may have had a top five win of the Will Muschamp era in it, have had high points. What were those each season?

So, JB is high on the potential of the Gamecocks linebackers in 2026 and he explains why in this South Carolina Football Countdown piece.

In case you missed the previous 20, you can check them out here.

South Carolina Football Thoughts No. 89-80 | South Carolina Football Thoughts No. 100-90

Discuss all of the preseason topics on The Insiders Forum.

Look for Thought No. 69 later today (Sunday, June 28) on TheBigSpur.