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This is a good year for South Carolina Football vs. Missouri to be on a break | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 79

by: JC Shurburtt2 hours agojcshurburtt
South Carolina - 2 images - hookly copy 3
Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz is 4-1 against Shane Beamer and 6-1 in his career against the Gamecocks.

2026-06-18
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