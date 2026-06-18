South Carolina Football Players Highlight Fourth Annual Wing Off

All South Carolina Gamecocks fans are invited to watch multiple South Carolina Football players and multiple other participants compete in the Fourth Annual Wing Off, a fun, free and family-friendly event to celebrate and support Carolina athletics, at 4 p.m. Saturday at CB18 Bar and Grill in the Five Points District of Columbia.

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The event is put on by CB18 and Cocky Hospitality in partnership with Inside The Gamecocks and started in 2022 with events in Columbia and Charleston as a Name, Image and Likeness fundraiser to supporting the Carolina Rise collective, which is now part of the official University of South Carolina collective, The Garnet Trust.

Come out and meet some of your favorite Gamecock athletes, watch many of them compete in the annual wing eating contest, as well as other special guests plus live music, a dunk tank, a raffle pull of jam-packed prizes, free appetizers and more.

Intel and Analysis on the newest Gamecock Football commit

The very early football player guest list included as of earlier this week the following:

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

Brady Hunt

Blake Franks

Vincent Chen

Jake Recker

Hunt is the tight end, Brownlow-Dindy is a defensive tackle and the rest are offensive linemen. There will be more players confirmed that will both be participating in the wing eating contest and hanging out to take pictures, sign autographs and meet Gamecock fans.

The raffle will include prizes from the following partners:

Halls Chophouse

Columbia Fireflies

The Kickin’ Chicken

Gamecock Traditions

Surfside

Powerhouse Pilates

The Senate

Palmetto Autographs

The Gamecock Bourbon Society

Cantina 76

TheBigSpur

Five Points Social

CB18 Bar and Grill

This year’s musical guest is Ryan Trotti, the 2019 Carolinas Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year.

The event is free and all Gamecocks are welcomed to attend. This is my fourth year to attend and Ryan Ferguson of Cock Hospitality and Jeff O’Hara (Cocks By 90) of CB18 have taken this thing to the next level. Both work tirelessly to support South Carolina athletics.

Register for free by visiting CockyHospitality online and selecting the Wing Off on the events page.

We hope to see you in Five Points on Saturday afternoon.