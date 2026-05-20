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South Carolina Football Freshman Offensive Projections for 2026

by: JC Shurburtt1 hour agojcshurburtt
Untitled design - 2026-03-31T132055.146
Neff Giwa and Brandon Collier (Photo on X: @BCollierPPI)

How many freshman will be on the field on offense for South Carolina Football in 2026?

2026-05-19
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