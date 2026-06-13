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South Carolina Basketball and a New Arena | Saturday Six Pack

by: JC Shurburtt1 hour agojcshurburtt
SIXPACKCLAOn3
Could South Carolina replace Colonial Life Arena in the next decade? (TheBigSpur.com)

South Carolina athletics director Jeremiah Donati dropped a hint about the future home of Gamecock Basketball on Friday night.

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