LIMITED TIME OFFER: TheBigSpur + GamecockCentral + On3 for $1

After roughly a month and a half, the mission has never been more clear- TheBigSpur, GamecockCentral and On3 are committed to building the ultimate online news, information and community hub for the most passionate and loyal fanbase in America, the Garnet and Black-clad followers of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Simply put, this partnership is about creating great value for the fan. We know that given the streaming revolution and the move of essentially all news behind a paywall that the information and entertainment choices have never been more plentiful and those budgeted dollars have never been split in as many pieces as they are today.

We are going to continue to put our money where our mouth is until August and the start of preseason football camp at South Carolina by offering a membership between now and then for just $1.

Your membership includes:

-The iconic GamecockCentral, the pioneering site that was founded in 1998 that has served generations of Carolina fans online and provides unmatched coverage of South Carolina athletics. This includes trusted insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell, talented writers and reporters Jack Veltri, Kevin Miller and Chris Wellbaum (women’s basketball insider), plus other staff writers and the best photographer in the market Katie Dugan. Publisher Brian Shoemaker and his site have chronicled a revolutionary century of Gamecock athletics so far and they have not slowed down.

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–TheBigSpur 3.0. TBS 1.0 was founded by JC Shurburtt in 2007 as an ESPN affiliate then made the move to 247Sports (2.0) in 2010 before moving to On3 on May 1 (3.0). This version of TBS has a focus on insider and analytical content, the type of stuff passionate fans want to read, plus community interaction. JC, Jamie Bradford, Matt Anderson and myself are all part of the team and are here to break things down, pass along intel and communicate with the Gamecock Nation on a daily basis.

–The Insiders Forum. The GamecockCentral community for more than three decades and the most iconic South Carolina message board on the Internet, The Insiders Forum is what its title is. Join the entire GamecockCentral and TBS team on a daily basis for scoop, conversation, debate, intel and analysis, plus some lively off-topic debates and conversations and of course, humor. This community has served the Gamecock Nation for quite some time and is the place to hang out online during games, breaking news events and more. It’s also a fantastic touchpoint to Carolina for the thousands of Gamecocks that live outside of Columbia and outside of the state of South Carolina as there are Carolina fans from across the country and in many instances the world that interact there.

–On3 College Football. It’s a crazy, crazy time in college athletics and no other outlet has you covered on a national level like On3. Respected news breakers and voices Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy, Andy Staples, Chris Low with exclusive content from Ross Dellenger and more form a fact-based reporting and coverage team that bring you the straight scoop on what is happening across the landscape of college sports.

–Rivals Recruiting. The iconic recruiting brand is led by trusted news breakers and analysts Hayes Fawcett, Jerry Tipton (basketball), Steve Wiltfong, Chad Simmons, Charles Power and more. The best recruiting scoop. The best player analysis. The Rivals national team cares about the South Carolina market and Simmons and Wilftong have posted scoop on The Insiders Forum multiple times in the critical month of June alone.

The rest of the summer figures to be quite eventful as new South Carolina Baseball head coach Kevin Schnall is operating at breakneck speed to rebuild the roster to get the Gamecocks back where they belong in his first year, Shane Beamer and the Carolina Football program continue to battle for the best recruits they can land and Lamont Paris and Dawn Staley are gearing up for summer workouts to prepare their basketball programs for organized summer workouts to get ready for the season. Before you know it, SEC Football Media Days will be here and then things will get real as Carolina looks to make a significant turnaround on the football field in 2026.

We welcome all Gamecocks to take advantage of this tremendous offer of value and join us on what will be an amazing journey in the coming months.