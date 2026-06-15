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South Carolina Football's Fourth Quarter Success and Roster Experience

by: Harrison Luthren47 minutes ago
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Shane Beamer (Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral)

South Carolina had an overall younger roster in 2025, struggled in the fourth quarter for the first time under Shane Beamer and went 4-8.

2026-06-14
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