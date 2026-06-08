Carolina Countdown No. 89: A Foundational Decade for South Carolina Football
Thought No. 89: A Foundational Decade for South Carolina Football. The 1980s.
From now until kickoff, TheBigSpur is rolling out the Carolina Countdown: 100 Thoughts on South Carolina Football. No topic is off limits. Join...Read Full Story
Nov. 7 will mark the third straight season that South Carolina Football vs. Texas A&M will feature Shane Beamer vs. Mike Elko. The Gamecocks...Read Full Story
With 90 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. The South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search will end well | Saturday Six Pack...Read Full Story
Many on the inside are of the belief that the 2026 South Carolina defensive line has the pieces to be one of its strongest units in recent years....Read Full Story
The South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search may or may not be reaching a resolution in the coming days and the reason is simple- many of the...Read Full Story
During most college football seasons, South Carolina at Vanderbilt would likely not be considered a showcased opener. But the Gamecocks and...Read Full Story
With 92 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. Carolina Countdown: 100 Days, 100 Thoughts on South Carolina...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball's administration met with one of the leading candidates to fill their Head Coaching vacancy, Coastal Carolina Head Baseball...Read Full Story