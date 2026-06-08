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Carolina Countdown No. 89: A Foundational Decade for South Carolina Football

by: JC Shurburtt51 minutes agojcshurburtt
1980sCOUNTDOWN
South Carolina won 63 games and went to four bowls in the 1980s

Thought No. 89: A Foundational Decade for South Carolina Football. The 1980s.

2026-06-08
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