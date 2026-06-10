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Carolina Countdown No. 87 | Robert Brooks Journey through South Carolina Football

by: JC Shurburtt53 minutes agojcshurburtt
ROBERTBROOKSON3
Robert Brooks starred at. South Carolina prior to making the Lambeau Leap famous with the Green Bay Packers (TheBigSpur.com)

Former South Carolina and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Robert Brooks is the subject of Thought No. 87 in today's Carolina Countdown.

2026-06-09
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