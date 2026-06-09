South Carolina Baseball Hires Kevin Schnall | Reaction Podcast

The next head coach of South Carolina Baseball will be Kevin Schnall of Coastal Carolina and there is plenty to discuss about coaching staff, the type of hire that was made, potential transfer portal player targets, how the search unfolded and more.

Today on an Inside The Gamecocks Special, Jamie Bradford, the Mad Dog Phil Mullinax and myself were joined by former South Carolina Baseball and current SEC Network play-by-play man Mike Morgan as well as former Gamecocks defensive tackle and 107.5-FM personality Preston Thorne for a two-hour special breaking news event.

South Carolina Baseball Hires Kevin Schnall Episode on Apple

South Carolina Baseball Hires Kevin Schnall Episode on Spotify

Key Topics

-Schnall will bring former South Carolina pitching coach Matt Williams back into the fold with the Gamecocks. He spent the last two seasons at Coastal after one year with the Gamecocks in 2024 under former head coach Mark Kingston. Williams won the 2025 American Baseball Coaches Association Division I Baseball Assistant Coach of the Year as well as the DIBaseball.com Assistant Coach of the Year award as the Chanticleers finished second in the country. Williams was not retained by former Gamecock head coach Paul Mainieri when Mainieri was hired to take over for Kingston two years ago. Williams is a native of Lancaster, S.C., who played at Spartanburg Methodist College and graduated from Limestone.

What type of impact will Williams have in his return? Chances are he is massive upgrade over the coach who replaced him, Terry Rooney.

There are other coaches from the Coastal Carolina staff who are expected to join Schnall. It is also likely Schnall adds some Southeastern Conference flavor to his staff.

-The Gamecocks are navigating 21 returning players in the transfer portal. Which of South Carolina’s players could possibly return? Star freshman Will Craddock could be one of the first phone calls and there are others.

-There is a toughness element that Schnall brings to the South Carolina program that has been lacking in some of the recent down seasons and that cratered under the leadership of Mainieri and Rooney.

That is everything when it comes to the Gamecocks Baseball program returning to greatness. Toughness has been a cornerstone of every great athletics team at the University of South Carolina.

-There also is discussion about the search process, Thorne’s reaction to the hire from his standpoint and Morgan breaking it down and comparing it to other searches and jobs around the league.

Guests

Morgan: A frequent co-host on Inside The Gamecocks, Morgan was the Voice of South Carolina Baseball and Basketball during the rise of the program during the Ray Tanner era.

Thorne: Was a starting defensive tackle for South Carolina during the era of the late Lou Holtz and is one of the more respected and well-known on-air personalities in the Midlands of South Carolina. Thorne joins Inside The Gamecocks The Morning Show every Tuesday.

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