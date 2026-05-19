Kendal Briles brings proven, diverse production to South Carolina Football
A look at the numbers South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has produced at multiple stops prior to Columbia.
In the month of May, South Carolina Football recruiting has not slowed down. With three big official visit weekends coming up in June and then the...Read Full Story
When evaluating high-impact transfer portal additions for South Carolina this offseason, Davion Hannah represents one of the biggest swings for the...Read Full Story
In addition to building a championship program on the field, South Carolina Baseball coaching candidate Dan Fitzgerald, the head coach at Kansas, has...Read Full Story
South Carolina football offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has a history of having wide receivers that put up big numbers within his system. Why It...Read Full Story
South Carolina interim head baseball coach Monte Lee is a candidate to become the permanent leader of the program. Lee has a plan to fix the...Read Full Story
South Carolina Basketball transfer portal addition Jakub Nečas wasn’t introduced to the game of basketball until the age of 10. The 6-foot-10,...Read Full Story
South Carolina football added nine true freshmen that will start their college careers on the defensive side of the ball this season. Of those, eight...Read Full Story
South Carolina football added more help to its offensive line room for the 2026 football season when Stetson University tackle transfer Vincent Chen...Read Full Story