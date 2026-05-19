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Kendal Briles brings proven, diverse production to South Carolina Football

by: Matt Anderson2 hours ago
KendalBrilesSpring20261
South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles during the Gamecocks spring practice in March 2026 (TheBigSpur.com)

A look at the numbers South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has produced at multiple stops prior to Columbia.

2026-05-19
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