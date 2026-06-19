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Observing Randy Clements and Jason Smith and What It Means for the South Carolina Offensive Line

Matt Anderson
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RandyClementsCamp
Randy Clements and Jason Smith work out players at the Shane Beamer Football Camp (Matt Anderson/TheBigSpur.com)

Just based on observations and conversations, South Carolina is in good hands coaching-wise on the offensive line.

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2026-06-18