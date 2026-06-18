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The numbers say the new offensive line should be an upgrade for South Carolina Football

by: Matt Anderson1 hour ago
RandyClementsSpring20261
South Carolina Offensive Line Coach Randy Clements during spring practice in 2026 (TheBigSpur.com)

Diving in to the raw numbers and individual grades for South Carolina's brand new offensive line in 2026 is a cause for some optimism.

2026-06-18
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