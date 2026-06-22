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By The Numbers: The South Carolina Offensive Line is the most experienced of the Shane Beamer era

Harrison Luthren
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south carolina gamecocks ol shed sarratt
Freshman OL Shedrick Sarratt Jr. started nine games last season as a true freshman (Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral).

Just how experienced is the South Carolina offensive line heading into 2026? The numbers say very experienced.

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2026-06-21